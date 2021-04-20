'Very important to follow protocols': Virat Kohli gives message to India amid Covid-19 spike - Watch

India skipper Virat Kohli gave a message to the nation amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country as he urged citizens to follow the protocols put in place by the Indian government. Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, curfew has been imposed in many parts of India.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a curfew in the Indian capital till April 26 and Kohli urged the citizens to follow all the health protocols when stepping out in need. Delhi Police’s official Twitter handle posted the video of Kohli.

The Indian skipper added that to fight the pandemic, everyone will have to support police personnel while urging all to understand their responsibility and follow the protocols.

"Friends, as you all are aware that the number of Covid cases are increasing rapidly and the situation is becoming challenging with each passing day," Kohli said.

"I would therefore once again request all of you to wear masks whenever you leave your home to buy essentials or for important work, please follow social distancing and keep sanitizing your hands," he added.

VIRAT KOHLI @imVkohli TeamIndia Captain appeals to citizens to observe #covid protocol & #lockdown to fight the current wave. Wear mask, keep social distance & hand hygiene. Cooperate with #DelhiPolice & behave responsibly, he says, for victory over corona as #IndiaFightsBack pic.twitter.com/iyApPR3EOg — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) April 20, 2021

"It's very important to follow all these protocols. To fight this pandemic once again, we will have to support our police personnel.

"As I have said before, the country will only be safe when the citizens are safe. Please understand your responsibility and follow all these protocols, Jai Hind," Kohli signed off.