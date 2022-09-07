I wanted India-Pakistan Asia Cup final, says Shoaib Akhtar as Rohit & Co. stand on the brink of elimination

India succcumbed to yet another defeat in the Super Four round of the Asia Cup 2022 edition, on Tuesday evening (September 06) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. After losing to Pakistan on September 04 (Sunday), Rohit Sharma-led India were in a must-win scenario when they locked horns with Sri Lanka.

The No. 1 ranked Indian team were expected to go past the Lankans, despite the Pakistan setback, but ended on the losing side after failing to defend 173/8. Being asked to bat first, India rode on Rohit's 71, Suryakumar Yadav's 34, Hardik Pandya-Rishabh Pant's 17 each and R Ashwin's 7-ball 15* to post a competitive score, however, they failed to post anything over 190. In reply, the SL openers Kusal Medis-Pathum Nissanka's fifites and finishing cameos from Shanaka-Bhanuka Rajapaksa propelled the Islanders to a stunning six-wicket win on the penultimate ball of the contest.

After India's defeat, they are very much on the brink of an early elimination. Thus, Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar reacted to Men in Blue's loss and told on his Youtube channel, "I wanted India and Pakistan to play in the final, and I had already bought tickets. I wanted to interact with Indian and Pakistani crowds."

India and Pakistan won't be able to square off once again in the Asia Cup final as the former have one foot on the flight back home. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be through if they beat Afghanistan on Wednesday (September 07). For India to miraculously qualify for the summit clash, they need Pakistan to lose their remaining two games. In addition, the defending champions will have to thrash Afghanistan on Thursday evening (September 08) to keep their hopes alive.

In all scenario, only one of Pakistan or India will qualify for the final, with SL very much confirming one spot after their recent win. Akhtar is now looking forward to India-Pakistan face-off at the 2022 T20 World Cup, to be held at the MCG, Melbourne on October 23. In this regard, he said, "Ï will also go to Melbourne to watch Pakistan’s match."