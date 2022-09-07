'Trying to fix something that is not broken' - India's T20 WC winner on Rohit & Co.'s Asia Cup struggles

Rohit Sharma-led India went down to Sri Lanka by six wickets in defence of 173/8 in the Super Four clash at the Asia Cup 2022 edition, on Tuesday (September 06) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. After losing to Pakistan, India were in a must-win position versus Sri Lanka but the Dasun Shanaka-led side punched above their weight to push India closer to elimination.

Being asked to bat first, India rode on Rohit's 72 and Suryakumar Yadav's 34 to post a competitive score. However, they fell short of posting anything near 200 given the platform set by Hitman. In reply, Pathum Nissanka-Kusal Mendis' fifties and finishing cameos from Shanaka-Bhanuka Rajapaksa propelled the Islanders to a stunning six-wicket win on the penultimate ball.

With the Men in Blue almost on the verge of an early exit, T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa opined on the national side's struggles at the continental tournament. "India are trying too many things, trying to fix something that is not broken. They have overthought this. Be as aggressive as you want, but if you do not have wickets at the back end, you are always going to be under the pump," Uthappa said on ESPNCricinfo.

At the post-match presentation, Rohit said, "We just ended up on the wrong side, as simple as that. We could have capitalized on the first half of our innings. We fell 10-15 runs short. The second half wasn't good for us. The guys who were out in the middle can learn about what shots can be played. These things can happen. Losses like these will make us understand what works as a team."

He added, "Since the last World Cup, we haven't lost too many games. These games will teach us. We wanted to put ourselves under pressure in the Asia Cup. We are still looking for answers."