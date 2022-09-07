'Where is Umran, why Chahar wasn't there?': Harbhajan rips into India's team selection after Sri Lanka debacle

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh ripped into Team India's selection after their disappointing six-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday (September 06). India failed to defend a total of 173 runs as they suffered their second straight defeat in the Super Four stage of the tournament.

It was a fine all-round performance from Sri Lanka as they stunned the defending champions at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. India got off to a brilliant start with captain Rohit Sharma going all guns blazing from the word go. However, the Men in Blue lost the plot in the middle and were restricted to 173 runs in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka rode on half-centuries from openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis before finishing cameos from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and skipper Dhasun Shanka to clinch the game in the final over with one ball to spare. While Sri Lanka's victory has all but confirmed their spot in the final, India are on the brink of elimination after the disappointing loss.

Also Read: 'Trying to fix something that is not broken' - India's T20 WC winner on Rohit & Co.'s Asia Cup struggles

In the wake of the defeat, Harbhajan questioned India's team selection for the Asia Cup 2022 and asked why the likes of Umran Malik and Deepak Chahar were not picked to strengthen the bowling attack, which looked in all sorts of troubles in both games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Harbhajan also questioned the lack of chances for Dinesh Karthik as a finisher.

“Where is Umran malik (150km speed)? Why Deepak Chahar (top quality swing bowler) wasn’t there? Tell me if these guys don’t deserve the chances?? Why Dinesh Karthik don’t get chances consistently?? Disappointing,” Harbhajan wrote in a tweet lashing out at the selectors and the Indian team management.

Where is Umran malik (150km speed) ? Why Deepak chahar (top quality swing bowler )wasn’t there ? Tell me if these guys don’t deserve the chances ?? Why Dinesh Karthik don’t get chances consistently?? Disappointing — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 6, 2022 ×

Also Read: Rohit Sharma comes to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s defence following underwhelming Asia Cup outing

India are now on the verge of getting eliminated from the Super Four stage after their loss against Sri Lanka. After getting off to a fabulous start in the tournament with back-to-back wins against Pakistan and Hong Kong in the group stage, India have lost their first two games in the Super Four.

India will have to win big in their final Super Four clash against Afghanistan and hope others results go in their favour to stand a chance of qualifying for the final.