Rohit Sharma comes to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s defence following underwhelming Asia Cup outing

Team India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar has recently found himself at the receiving end of a significant amount of hate after recording a series of disappointing performances in the death overs of two consecutive Super Four clashes that the Men in Blue participated in, during their 2022 Asia Cup campaign.

After making their way into the Super Four stage of the latest edition of the Asia Cup, Team India failed to show out, recording two losses on the trot at the hands of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively.

While the team was plagued with a whole host of problems that led to India failing to emerge triumphant, fans have taken to social media in hordes, blaming pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the loss, courtesy of his uninspiring performance during those particular matches.

Kumar, during his most recent outing against Sri Lanka, gave away 30 runs in 4 overs. While playing against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Super Four clash, on the other hand, Kumar leaked 19 runs in the 19th over, effectively aiding The Shaheens' bid to skip away with the win.

However, while discussing the team's performances and their prospects in forthcoming tournaments during the post-fight media interaction, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma absolved Kumar of any wrongdoing, asserting that even the most experienced bowlers often concede a massive tally of runs.

"Even experienced bowlers go for runs. Bhuvi has been playing for us for so many years and has won us so many matches in death overs," he added.

He subsequently went on to say that the team was not in a troubled space with respect to their performance. Describing their fateful match against the Islanders, Sharma declared that the fault did not lie in Kumar alone.

"We did not bat and score runs in the first six overs the way we wanted. But we got momentum after that. But we failed to capitalise on it and finish the game. I think we were 10-12 runs short, but 175 runs are defendable too. The way spinners bowled, they gave us hope and brought us into the match again. But we could not close the match the way we wanted to," asserted Rohit Sharma.