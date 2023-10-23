'I don't want to take that syrup...': Jose Mourinho mocks Papu Gomez after Argentine's doping ban

Serie A club AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has mocked Monza midfielder Papu Gomez after the latter was banned from professional football for testing positive for doping.

Mourinho, known for his witty comebacks was returning the favour to Gomez after the Argentine had poked fun at the Champions League winning manager.

“Gomez? He didn't play in the Europa League final, I think he played against Juventus with positive control, but I don't want to take that syrup otherwise I'll be in trouble too," Mourinho quipped.

"I don't remember playing against him in the Europa League final. What happened to him isn't my problem, dealing with the subject would put me in difficulty," he added.

Gomez's dig at Mourniho

Notably, Gomez, part of the Sevilla squad that beat Mourinho's Roma last season in the Europa League final had taken a dig at the Portuguese.

“Mourinho? I only have one memory of him and that is winning the Europa League with Sevilla against him a few months ago," said Gomez.

Since making the rather notorious statement, Gomez has been hit with a two-year ban from football for breaching doping regulations.

Days after being hit with the ban, Gomez on Sunday (Oct 22) released his first public statement wherein he claimed that the positive result came about because he "accidentally ingested" cough medicine while trying to treat his son.

The 35-year-old wrote on Instagram: "I confirm that I received word from the Spanish anti-doping commission that my licence is suspended for a period of two years. I always not just rigorously respected all the rules, but also stood up as a strong defender of clean sport and sporting behaviour, condemning categorically any forms of doping."

"The presumed violation originates from the presence of Terbutaline in my system, which I accidentally ingested with a spoonful of cough syrup for my son, to alleviate his cough."

The Argentine added that his lawyers were looking to protest the disciplinary case saying it was not treated according to the norms.

