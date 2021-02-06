'I don't deserve to be treated like that': Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane loses cool

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane on Friday hit out at club's critics urging them to respect him and his players and said that the team is still in the title race.

ALSO READ: Leicester's Jamie Vardy available for Sunday clash after hernia surgery

Defending champions Real are, currently, third in the La Liga table with a gap of 10 points with Atletico, who still have a game in hand.

Former French star lost his cool in a recent press conference after questions regarding his future in the club were asked.

"What makes me laugh is you ask me why I might be annoyed (at questions over his future)," he said ahead of Saturday's visit to basement club Huesca.

"I don't deserve to be treated like that by the press. We won the league last season and I'd hope for a bit of respect.

"We've earned the right to fight for La Liga this season, at least give us the season. Next season, there'll need to be changes, but this year let us, the team who won the league last season, fight for it this year, too. It wasn't 10 years ago, it was last season.

"Just show us a little bit of respect for what we've achieved. You (the press) say a lot. Why don't you tell me to my face that you want me out of the club, not just behind my back."

Zidane is facing media after recovering from coronavirus after testing positive last month.

"I've been locked in a cage for two weeks, I can't wait to get out and show that I'm going to fight until the end," he said.