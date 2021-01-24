'I didn't expect to get an opportunity': T Natarajan on his international debut

Thangarasu Natarajan, who was brought in as a net bowler for the Australia series, ended up debuting in all three formats for India. The 29-year-old pacer said that he didn't expect to get the opportunity and was under pressure in his first match in India colours.

Natarajan became the only India player to make a debut in all the three formats in the same tour.

"I was keen to do my job. I didn't expect to get an opportunity in the ODIs. When I was told that I will be playing there was pressure. I wanted to make use of the opportunity. Playing and taking a wicket was like a dream," Natarajan told reporters in Chinnappampatti in Salem district.

The Tamil Nadu-player made his ODI debut in the third match of the series against Australia on December 2. The pace made his Test debut in the fourth and final match at Gabba after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out. Natarajan went on to take three wickets. He even had a successful T20 series for India as he picked up many crucial wickets.

He said representing the country was a dream come true.

"I cannot express my happiness in words about playing for India...It was like a dream. I got a lot of support from the coaches, players. They supported and motivated me a lot. I was able to perform well because of their backing," he said in Tamil.

Natarajan also said he enjoyed playing under the captaincy of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, adding they both supported and encouraged him a lot.

"(Virat) Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane handled me very well.. they had positive things to say and encouraged me a lot. I enjoyed playing under both of them," he added.