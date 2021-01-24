'We decided that we..': Jadeja reveals dressing room talks after Adelaide loss

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja revealed the dressing room talk after a suffering a crushing defeat in the first Test in Adelaide. Despite having an edge for most of the Test, Indian batting order suffered a mammoth collapse as they were bowled out for mere 36 runs handing an easy win to the Aussies on Day 3.

ALSO READ: 'See you': Ben Stokes heads to India for crucial Test series against Virat and Co.

The score was the lowest for India in Test history giving Australia a target of 90 runs, which was chased by the Tea. Team India was under immense after the mammoth collapse and it was the only Test when Virat led the team as he was set to return home for paternal leave. However, Team India defied all odds and fought their way back and went to defeat Australia 2-1 after a historic win at the Gabba.

While speaking to Sports Today, Ravindra Jadeja revealed the conversation that took place inside the dressing room after the Adelaide loss. "I think after Adelaide's loss, it was a bit tough. You know bounce back from there. Especially in Australia, playing against Australia. It was tough as Australia's bowling attack was very strong. That was the discussion we had in the team meeting," Jadeja said.

"We decided to look at it as a 3-match series from thereon. 'Let's forget about the first Test, it's a three-game series for us'. We decided that we will create positive energy in the ground and boost each other's confidence by talking, not think or talk about Adelaide Test," Jadeja added.

"I personally decided that I will practice batting in Australia. I had a positive mindset that whenever I will get the chance I will contribute to the team's cause," he further said.