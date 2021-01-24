'See you': Ben Stokes heads to India for crucial Test series against Virat and Co.

After a historic win against Australia, Team India are all set to lock horns with England for a four-match Test series that are set to begin on February 5.

India, who are currently atop of World Test Championship (WTC) table, will need some crucial points against England to ensure a berth in the finals. England, on the other hand, are fourth in the table with 65.2 percentage points.

Ben Stokes, who is considered as England's main man to look out for, posted a photo of himself travelling on a plane, heading to India for the Test series. The all-rounder is considered to be one of the best in the format for his prolific stats with both bat and ball.

Earlier, former England spinner Graeme Swann congratulated India and called them "virtually unbeatable" after their historic Test triumph in Australia. He went on to say that if England manages to beat hosts India, it could be bigged that Ashes.

"England always saying 'well the Ashes are coming up'. Australia are not the best team in the world anymore. They used to be, by miles, ... they're not now, but we're obsessed with this," Swann told tabloid 'The Sun'.

"We have to move away from looking forward to the Ashes series. I think beating India in India is a far higher thing to strive for right now. They're virtually unbeatable in India since we beat them in 2012. Why isn't that the whole thing?" he asked.

According to Swann, if England wants to be at the top in the cricketing world, they should move away from the fixation of just trying to beat Australia in away series.

He urged the young English team to learn from past mistakes and learn to take on the spin like Kevin Pietersen, who's prolific scores helped England beat India at home.

"Why aren't people saying 'right, this is a chance to get this team with good players of spin, use their feet, change the whole way we face spin bowling, and then we can beat India'.

"We're not going to beat India unless spinners are taking wickets and then we've got someone batting as we had with Kevin Pietersen."