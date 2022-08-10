'How can he come in this team?': Ex-chief selector on star player's inclusion in India squad for Asia Cup

The BCCI selection committee announced a 15-member Team India squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition on Monday (August 08). The tournament will be held in the UAE with India, the defending champions, to begin their campaign versus arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

This time around, the Asia Cup will be held in the shortest format — the second time in the tournament's history — as a rehearsal for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, in October-November. India's squad sees the return of senior pros Virat Kohli and KL Rahul whereas Jasprit Bumrah missed out due to a back injury. Nonetheless, former chief selector and keeper-batter Kiran More was unimpressed seeing R Ashwin hold onto his spot, who was recalled for the West Indies T20Is.

“I was surprised. How can Ashwin even come in this team? And every time. Even in the last World Cup, he was picked in the team and then did not play. Look at his IPL record, it is not that good. I really felt Shami should have taken that role or Axar Patel. And Axar has performed very well. Shami is my player, and he will go to the World Cup. I want wicket-taking bowlers. Shami can pick wickets with the new ball, in the middle overs and in the slog overs as well,” More said on Star Sports.