'Hope you are watching...': Prithvi Shaw shares cryptic post after being snubbed from India's squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India's squads for their upcoming tours of Bangladesh and New Zealand on Monday (October 31). While the Indian team is currently focused on their campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, the selectors have already set sight on shaping the future of the squad.

India will take on New Zealand in three T20Is followed by as many ODIs with the series getting underway in less than a week after the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne on November 13. Post their tour of New Zealand, the Indian team will travel to Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series and two Tests.

With several senior players rested from the New Zealand tour, Hardik Pandya will lead Idia in T20Is and Shikhar Dhawan will be in charge of the team in T20Is. Several youngsters in the form of Umran Malik, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Kuldeep Sen among others have made the cut in India's squad for the New Zealand tour.

For Bangladesh ODIs as well, the squad consists of the likes of Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, and Rahul Tripathi among others who will be eager to prove their skills and talent to cement their spot in the Indian team. However, one notable exclusion from the squad is that of young Prithvi Shaw.

Shaw, who has already made his Test debut for India, is regarded as one of the most promising youngsters in the Indian cricket circuit at present and has been performing well consistently with the bat. He was expected to make the cut in the ODI team for both New Zealand and Bangladesh tours but was left out of the squads in all three formats.

The youngster took to Instagram on Tuesday to shared a cryptic post after his latest snub from Team India. "Hope you are watching everything Sai Baba," Shaw wrote in his Instagram story with a picture of lord Sai Baba.

Shaw, who made his Test debut for India in 2018, went on to impress in the five Tests he played for India with 339 runs in the longest format. An injury in Australia came at the wrong time for the youngster following which he was suspended for doping violation in 2020.

He has since managed to get back on track once again and has been in top-notch form in the domestic circuit. Speakig about his non-selection, India's chief selector Chetan Sharma said there is nothing wrong with Shaw and that the selectors are looking at him.

“We basically are looking at him, and we are in constant touch with him, he’s doing well. There is nothing wrong with him at all. The thing is we have to look at the set-up, we are trying to give chances to those who are performing and are already in the set-up. He will definitely get his chances very soon the way he is batting, even whenever we are there for matches we are talking to him," Sharma said in a press conference on Monday.