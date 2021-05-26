'His worth in team is what Wasim and Waqar's for Pakistan': Salman Butt lauds this Indian pacer

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt lauded India's bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah and called him 'one of the best' while saying that the pacing spearhead has the calibre of a 'Ferrari'.

"In simple words, he is not a Toyota or a Corolla. Bowlers like him are of the caliber of Ferrari, Lamborghini… the big end cars, the special event cars. With such bowlers, you need to ensure you use them judiciously," Salman said on his YouTube video.

"With him, you have to select the occasions and conditions properly. And when you do that, you increase your timelines with him. The more he is used in valuable matches, the better output he will give. Bumrah is unique and at the moment, he is one of the best," Butt added.

The former Pakistan batsman compared Bumrah to legendary Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, who formed one of the best bowling duo in the game of cricket.

"Bumrah is the one the captain turns to. If you look at Rohit Sharma, he mostly makes him bowl one over at the beginning and saves him for the last six overs. Why? Because the captain trusts him that if the opposition needs to get 30-40 off them, in Bumrah's over, he won't let you get the runs and pick up wickets too," Butt added.

"His worth in the Indian team is what Wasim and Waqar's for Pakistan. They did not allow 30-40 runs to be scored with five wickets remaining. They would get them out. Bumrah has that quality what wins India matches in the end; his dot ball percentage is great, has great control over his yorkers. He can deceive in his action, slower ball and the quick bouncer. He is a priceless asset for his team and captain."