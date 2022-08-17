High demand for India-Pakistan Asia Cup tickets prompts increase in availability of passes and a policy change

The rivalry between India and Pakistan has transcended borders and is popularly hailed as one of, if not the most, heated and storied contests in international cricket. Therefore, it is only natural for fans to jump at the opportunity to watch the two legendary teams lock horns on the cricket pitch.

The demand for these passes was such that they sold out in mere minutes. The overwhelming desire for the tickets resulted in a myriad of fans queueing up for hours in vain as they were sold out shortly thereafter, forcing those fans to walk away empty-handed.

But fret not, it seems like the organisers have heard the fans' prayers, offering those vying to acquire tickets a second lease on life. The high demand for tickets prompted the organisers to present a fresh batch of passes, which went on sale at 10 am on Wednesday, August 17th. However, they have moved to add a new condition to the fresh batch of tickets.

Shortly after releasing a fresh batch of tickets for the highly anticipated match, Platinum List, the ticketing partner for the tournament released a statement, declaring a policy change with regards to the sale of India vs. Pakistan tickets, "Please note that according to the organisers, India-Pakistan tickets will now be available only in packages with other matches."

This essentially means that fans hoping to catch a glimpse of India and Pakistan going toe-to-toe against each other will have to bundle their purchase of the tickets for the game with that of other matches, which means that fans will have to part ways with higher amounts of money in order to acquire the new batch of passes. The action is set to unfold on August 28th at the Dubai International Stadium.