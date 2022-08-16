Maybe he suffered jet lag: Former Pakistan captain reacts after Ponting compares Suryakumar to De Villiers

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had recently lavished praise on Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav and compared him to the South Africa legend AB de Villiers for his ability to play shots 360 degrees around the ground. While backing him to be India's no.4 at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, Ponting hailed Surykumar as an 'exciting' player.

However, Ponting's comparison of Suryakumar with De Villiers over his 360-degree game has not gone down well with former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt, who took a dig at the Australian legend for his recent comments. While Butt agreed Suryakumar is a talented batter, the ex-Pakistan batter said even the Team India star won't agree with Ponting's comparison.

“Even Suryakumar would realise that the comparison was a bit too much. Suryakumar has just started playing international cricket. He is talented and has played some very good knocks. But straight to AB de Villiers? Ponting should have waited a bit more. Suryakumar is yet to play in big tournaments. Fact is nobody ever has played cricket like De Villiers. You can maybe compare him with Viv Richards,” Butt said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Suryakumar has been one of the most consistent performers for India in limited-overs cricket since making his international debut last year. He has been excellent with the bat and is likely to be a permanent feature in India's playing XI in the T20 World Cup 2022 Down Under. Known for his swashbuckling style of batting, Surykumar has often been praised for his range of shots.

He has all sorts of strokes in his bag and has the ability to dispatch both pacers and spinners to all parts of the ground. While there is no questioning his skills and talent, Butt believes no batter from the present era comes close to what De Villiers was during his playing days. The ex-Pakistan batter also took a cheeky dig at Ponting for his comments stating that he must have suffered jet lag.

“I don’t think any player like that has even picked up a bat in recent years. The impact has to be of that level that oppositions know that if you cannot dismiss him you cannot win the match or someone who possess the skill of making an incredible turnaround in a game. I feel no one in even recent history has ever played like him," said the former Pakistan skipper.

There is Root, Williamson, Kohli as well who has been world no.1 batsman and has scored incredible hundreds, Rohit Sharma as well. But you skip all these names and straightaway jump to De Villiers...maybe Ponting suffered a jet lag,” he added.