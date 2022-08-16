Sourav Ganguly opines on Team India's multiple captaincy changes in 2022, explains how it has been beneficial

In the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid era, India are shaping up really well ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, from October-November in Australia. The T20I line-up is playing with a lot of freedom and aggression whereas the ODI team has also done well. The Test squad, however, has lost some golden opportunities of winning a series in South Africa and England as they continue to rebuild post the staggering success achieved in the Virat Kohli-era.

Nonetheless, India have not looked out of sorts in any format post Kohli's captaincy tenure. One of the most-talked-about-aspects in the Rohit-Rahul era is that India have made multiple captaincy changes in 2022, with as many as seven players leading the side across formats. Thus, a lot has been said and written on India's multiple captaincy changes in the ongoing calendar year. This has primarily been done to give rest to senior players, along with regular captain Rohit, which has resulted in various future captaincy contenders auditioning for the top post whereas it has also led to the national team having a huge pool of players.

Recently, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly also opined on India's multiple captaincy changes in 2022 and explained how it has been beneficial. "Rohit Sharma is now the all-format captain. And they play so much, injuries are bound to happen and hence they do need injury-breaks. This gives the advantage that there are a lot of new players who have come up. And we won in West Indies and in England with these new bunch of players. India now have a pool of 30 players who can now play for the national team anytime,” Ganguly told India Today.

Currently, KL Rahul-led India are in Zimbabwe as the second-stringed Men in Blue squad is gearing up for a three-match ODI series versus the African nation, starting on August 18. After that, Rohit & Co. will feature in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition, in the UAE, which will be played in the shortest format as a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup Down Under.