'He’s No. 1': Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg names Team India star as best bowler of 2021

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg recently named the best batsman and the bowler of the year 2021 while speaking in a video on his YouTube channel. Hogg rated Indian spinner R Ashwin as the best bowler of 2021 for his consistent performances throughout the year and his heroics across all formats of the game. 2021 was a memorable year for Ashwin as he made his comeback in the Indian T20I side after a wait of over four years.

Ashwin was named in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 and has since not looked back as he continues his impressive run. While talking about the best bowlers of the year gone by, Hogg said Ashwin was the number one. He also reserved special praise of Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali, who both enjoyed a magnificent year with the ball and were among the wickets for their national team.

While Ashwin was the highest wicket-taker in Tests with 54 scalps to his name in nine matches, Shaheen finished with 47 wickets in as many games. Hasan picked up 41 wickets for Pakistan in eight matches and was exceptional throughout the year in the longest format.

“Spin to win, he’s the number 1. Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali, 47 and 41 wickets for them (respectively). They have been carrying Pakistan in the bowling department, so you can’t beat those 2," Hogg said in the video.

While he picked Ashwin as the best bowler of the year 2021, Hogg named England skipper Joe Root as the best batter of the year. Root had a tremendous 2021 as he finished the year as the highest run-getter in Tests with 1708 runs from 15 matches. He has been the lone warrior for England in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22.

Also Read: Updated World Test Championship points table after England pull off nail-biting draw in 4th Ashes Test

Root failed to inspire England to victory in the Ashes 2021-22 but has managed to continue his good form with the bat. He is the top scorer for England so far in the five-match series with 277 runs from four matches. However, England have lost the Ashes 3-0 with three defeats and a draw in the four matches so far.



