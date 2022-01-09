Updated World Test Championship points table after England pull off nail-biting draw in 4th Ashes Test

England managed to pull off a nail-biting draw against Australia in the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Sunday. It was a dramatic end to the Test match as England's last pair of Stuart Broad and James Anderson survived the final two overs of the fifth day's play to help the visitors save the Test match.

Australia were on the verge of their fourth straight win in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 when Steve Smith dismissed Jack Leach on the final delivery of the 100th over with the hosts requiring only one wicket to win. However, Broad and Anderson defended exceptionally well to deny Australia a victory at the SCG.

Australia slipped to the second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after the draw against England as they now have 40 points with three wins and one draw in four matches and a win percentage of 83.33. Sri Lanka have regained the top spot with a win percentage of 100.

India are currently sitting at the fourth spot in the points table with a win percentage of 55.21 while Pakistan are third with a win percentage of 75. Meanwhile, England are at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from ten matches so far and a win percentage of 10.41.

Check out the updated WTC points table after the 4th Ashes Test:

Australia got off to a brilliant start in the fourth Test at the SCG as the hosts went on to post a huge total of 416 runs in their first innings riding on Usman Khawaja century and Steve Smith's fifty. England's woeful run with the bat continued in their first innings as they were bundled out for 294 runs in their first innings to concede a healthy lead.

Khawaja's unbeaten ton once again put Australia in a commanding position as the hosts declared on 265/6 in their second innings to set England a target of 388 runs. Some splendid batting performances from the likes of Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow along with the fight from the final pair of Broad and Anderson saw England draw the game.

Australia are leading the five-match series 3-0 and have already clinched the prestigious urn, while Englad are yet to open their account in the series.