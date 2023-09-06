He's a two-in-one player: Ashwin lauds Kishan's versatility after batter included in India's CWC '23 squad
Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin has lauded Ishan Kishan for his versatility after the keeper-batter was included in India's CWC '23 squad, announced on Tuesday (September 05).
Veteran Indian off-spinner R Ashwin has lauded Ishan Kishan and hailed his versatility after the 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was named in India's 15-man squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Kishan pipped Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson to be included in the provisional squad along with keeper-batter KL Rahul. The young batter has been in solid form in the 50-over format with four successive half-centuries and confirmed his WC spot following a fine 82 versus Pakistan in India's Asia Cup 2023 opener, on September 02.
Speaking on Kishan, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, "This is not a competition between Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, because Kishan fills so many roles. When you pick a 15-member squad, you need to pick a backup wicket-keeper. Even when we pick a Ranji Trophy squad, we pick two wicket-keepers."
The 36-year-old Ashwin further highlighted that Kishan can bat anywhere and being a left-hander, he will add more variety to the line-up. It is to be noted that India have two left-handers in the form of Kishan and Ravindra Jadeja among their main batters -- Kuldeep Yadav is also a left-hander down the order -- going into the mega event. “Ishan Kishan is also a back-up opener along with being a back-up wicket-keeper, he is two-in-one player. Now that Ishan Kishan has succeeded at Number 5, it gives India two left-handers in the middle order. Everyone was going gaga over left-handers and they were saying Ishan Kishan cannot bat at No.5, but he has delivered now,” Ashwin added.
At present, Kishan-starrer India is gearing up for their first game in the Super Four round of the Asia Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will face Pakistan on September 10, in Colombo, and aim for a win to progress further. It will be interesting to see if India field both Rahul -- who is now fit and joined the squad in Sri Lanka -- and Kishan in the playing XI.
After the Asia Cup, India will host Australia in three ODIs before playing their WC opener versus Pat Cummins & Co. on October 08 in Chennai. The World Cup kicks off in Ahmedabad with defending champions England taking on New Zealand on October 05.
India's squad for CWC 2023:
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav
