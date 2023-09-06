'If Kohli or Rohit were...': Gambhir prefers Kishan over Rahul in India's XI after CWC '23 squad announcement

After BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced India's 15-man squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup, in India, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir stated that he would prefer to have Ishan Kishan over KL Rahul in the playing XI for the marquee event. Kishan has been in top form, having scored four successive half-centuries, whereas Rahul is yet to get some match practice under his belt despite being named in the CWC squad. He will make his comeback in the Super Four round of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, which will give a clear picture of his fitness going ahead.

Analysing the World Cup squad, Gambhir made his preference known by backing Kishan and said on Star Sports, "Tell me something, what is more important to win a championship — name or form? If Rohit (Sharma) or Virat (Kohli) had scored something similar (four consecutive fifties), would you still say that KL Rahul would replace them?" He further pointed out. "The point is, when you're gearing up to win the World Cup, you don't see the name, you judge by their form. You choose the player who can perform and win you the World Cup."

Gambhir added, "I feel Ishan Kishan has done everything he needs to do to be a frontrunner," he further added. Just because he is Ishan Kishan and hasn't played a lot of international cricket, you're saying that KL Rahul should play before him," he said. "But if Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma were in place of Ishan Kishan, would KL Rahul be able to replace them? The answer is 'no'."

Kishan is riding high on his impressive 82 in India's Asia Cup opener versus arch-rivals Pakistan on September 02 in Kandy. Coming to bat at No. 5, the left-hander stitched a handy 138-run fifth-wicket stand with Hardik Pandya (87) to take India to 265 all-out in 48.5 overs. Meanwhile, Rahul has been superb for India in the middle-order since early 2020. At No. 5, he averages a healthy 53 with 742 runs in 18 innings along with a ton and seven half-centuries.

It will be interesting to see India's team combination going forward with both Kishan and Rahul's availability. After the CWC squad announcement, captain Rohit Sharma did not rule out playing both the keeper-batters together in the XI. At present, India is gearing up for their first game in the Super Four round of the Asia Cup, where they once again take on Pakistan on September 10 (Sunday) in Colombo.

