/Here's how AI is helping Indian kids discover their natural sport. Know all about it

In India, childhood inactivity and rising obesity are becoming a matter of concern. With children spending more time in front of screens than engaging in physical activity, there’s a pressing need for innovative solutions to get them moving. Khiladi Pro, a Bengaluru-based sports-tech startup, is addressing this challenge by combining artificial intelligence, sports science, and behavioural insights to create a personalised and engaging way for the young kids to discover and pursue sports.

The platform uses AI-powered video analysis to assess a child’s athletic potential by tracking performance data, fitness levels, and even psychological readiness. By analysing this data, the system matches children with sports they are naturally inclined toward, ensuring a personalised, effective, and enjoyable experience. Whether it’s cricket, badminton, football, or other sports in the future, the goal is to foster long-term participation and help children build lasting habits that contribute to their overall well-being.

Beyond physical health, movement is increasingly recognised for its role in improving mental wellness, boosting confidence, and sharpening focus. As children develop these skills through regular physical activity, they not only grow stronger physically but also become more resilient in the face of mental challenges like attention fatigue and anxiety. Khiladi Pro's vision is to integrate movement into daily life, helping children become consistent movers—individuals who are both physically and mentally prepared to tackle life’s challenges.

The Khiladi Ability Index is at the core of this movement. This unique, data-driven tool tracks a child’s progress over time, using video-based assessments to measure improvement in various sports drills. Expert coaches analyse the data to provide personalised feedback and improvement suggestions. This ensures each child’s development is tailored to their individual needs, pushing them toward their full potential while keeping them engaged and motivated.

For young athletes showing exceptional promise, the Khiladi Club offers additional support. This exclusive program connects them with top-tier coaches, provides access to professional-grade equipment, and helps them build their personal brand in the sports world, including on social media. By offering not just physical training but also nutritional guidance and career development, the club prepares young athletes for both immediate and future success.

Looking ahead, the long-term goal is clear: to prepare India’s youth for the Olympics 2036. By focusing on early athletic development, fostering physical literacy, and creating an environment of mental resilience, the aim is to build a generation of Olympic-ready athletes who are as strong in mind as they are in body.