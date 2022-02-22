Heartwarming! KL Rahul donates generous amount to save aspiring young cricketer from rare blood disease

KL Rahul has won hearts off the field. India's white-ball vice-captain Rahul has recently saved the life of a young 11-year-old aspiring cricketer from a rare blood disease by donating a generous amount.

The 29-year-old Rahul -- who is suffering from a hamstring injury at present -- came to know about the 11-year-old young kid, named Varad, after his parents had launched a fundraising campaign on GiveIndia to raise INR 3.5 million (INR 35 lakh) for their son's treatment. Thus, Rahul and his team came forward and rescued the young kid from the disease.

"When I came to know about Varad's condition, my team got in touch with GiveIndia so that we can help him in any way we could. I am glad that the surgery was successful, and he is doing well. I hope Varad gets back on his feet at the earliest and goes on to achieve his dreams. I hope my contribution inspires more and more people to come forward and help those in need," Rahul was quoted as saying in a release.

According to a report by news agency IANS, Rahul paid a sum of INR 3.1 million (INR 31 lakh) for Varad's treatment. For the unversed, Varad is a schoolboy from Mumbai who has huge aspirations of becoming a professional cricketer and wearing the elusive Team India jersey.

Talking about Rahul, he isn't part of India's home series versus Sri Lanka, which gets underway on February 24 (Thursday). The series comprises three T20Is and two Tests.