Heartfelt David Willey opens up on ECB contract snub, says 'it was final nail in the coffin'

England’s veteran speedster David Willey has opened up on his emotional decision to hang his boots from international cricket as England get ready to face Australia in the ODI World Cup on Saturday (Nov 4) in Ahmedabad. Willey, who was snubbed by the England Cricket Board (ECB) for the annual contract decided to call time on his career. He was the only player from England’s World Cup contingent to have not been offered a contract which provoked him to announce his retirement.

Willey opens up on retirement

"That for me was probably the final nail in the coffin really, and made my decision a lot easier. These conversations around contracts all happened before we came out. So when we joined up at Lord's [before flying to India for the ODI World Cup], I knew I was the only one that didn't have one. It was difficult,” Willey said while speaking to Sky Sports on Friday.

Willey has endured a tough period that saw him miss out on the ODI World Cup squad in 2019 with Jofra Archer in favour. England would later go on to win the ODI World Cup under Eoin Morgan’s captaincy while Willey not in the squad. Four years later in 2023, Willey was included in the England team with Archer nursing an injury. However, England’s fortunes have taken an upside-down turn as they stay rooted to the league standings and are in danger of missing out on a Champions Trophy berth in 2025.

"I feel with two World Cups in 12 months, knowing my position in the squad, should there be injuries or whatever, I'm a chance and feel like I'm always a chance. I'm not involved in how these [things] are put together, who selects them. I don't necessarily have to agree with them. But you know, some decisions are made and I have to respect them, and I make decisions based on how I feel around them,” Willey added.