'He was cocky, arrogant': Ex-RCB star De Villiers shares first impression of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle reacts

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) remain only one of the three teams, from the initial eight franchises, to have not won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title to date. The RCB franchise have come close to winning the title on three occasions, reaching the final in 2009, 2011 and 2016, but have never tasted success as yet. Over the years, the fan-following has just grown for the RCB camp who have had some big marquee players such as Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, Kevin Pietersen, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, etc.

The trio of Kohli, ABD and Gayle have entertained fans over the years. Recently, the former South African captain De Villiers recalled the first impression he had of Kohli to which Gayle gave an epic reply. During a conversation with Universe Boss Gayle, in the video posted by RCB on their YouTube channel, De Villiers said, "Oh my goodness...I have had this question before and I had given this answer before as well. I think he was quite cocky and arrogant when I met him the first time. With that hairstyle and he had bit of a strut going..."

To this, the West Indies legend Gayle burst out laughing and asked, “Flamboyant, was he?”

ABD replied, “Yes absolutely. But the minute I got to know him a bit better and watched him play I mean I've got as much respect for him but I got to know him better as a human being. I think he had a barrier around him when I met him the first time and that barrier opened up and I got to know the person. I didn't not like him but you know what I'm saying. He's a top person now but first impression was ufff...he's got to come down to earth a bit.”

Over the years, the camaraderie between Gayle, Kohli and ABD have mesmerised RCB fans. The trio were seen together during an event where the new jersey of the Bengaluru franchise was unveiled for the upcoming IPL 2023 edition. RCB will open their campaign versus five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 02 at their home ground M Chinnaswammy Stadium, Bengaluru.