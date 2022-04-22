'He should be your first choice': Ex-India spinner backs Dinesh Karthik to make the cut for T20 World Cup

Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that Dinesh Karthik should be a part of the national side in this year’s T20 World Cup and he even placed the veteran wicketkeeper ahead of Rishabh Pant based on his form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

“If we have to consider the form and what he's doing for RCB, he has been unbelievable with the bat. He was always a good wicketkeeper. Karthik was an unbelievable keeper from Day 1. He has now donned the role of a finisher with the bat. Last year he was quite off-colour for Kolkata Knight Riders. He didn't score too many runs,” Harbhajan told Sportskeeda.

Harbhajan played in Kolkata Knight Riders under Karthik’s captaincy but this season, the 34-year-old has transformed himself into a brilliant finisher for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Karthik is currently the highest run-scorer for his side and was responsible for a number of their victories.

Karthik has scored 210 runs in seven matches till now at an extraordinary strike rate of 205.88.

"He was getting dismissed in a crunch situation but he's now helping Bangalore win from that position. He is winning you games... I will put him ahead of everyone including Rishabh Pant. He should be your first choice going to Australia.

"Fast bowlers will get extra bounce in those conditions. But Karthik is playing 360-degree game at the moment. He's been unstoppable and should be definitely included in India's squad for T20 World Cup. If a player is doing well, he should be brought back into the side, and DK hasn't performed that bad in international cricket. He needs to be provided consistent opportunities with the Indian team. He will score a lot of runs for India," he further added.