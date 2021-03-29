'He is just a freak': Michael Vaughan praises 'unique' Rishabh Pant after Team India heroics

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has labelled Rishabh Pant a “freak” as he said that the young wicketkeeper-batsman is “unique” while lauding the southpaw for his recent batting form following the conclusion of three-match ODI series against England, which India won 2-1.

Continuing his rich run of form, Pant smashed 77 off 40 and 72 off 68 in the last two ODIs to help India win the three-ODI series.

"I will be honest with you. I think he is just a freak. He just does things his way. I would not suggest many to try and play the way Rishabh Pant does, because he is so unique," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

"One thing I would say to the youngsters watching Rishabh Pant is just his mindset. He looks so relaxed. When he goes out, and the pressure was on, he just looks like he is playing in the park. He is not playing for India, he is just playing cricket which he has played for many, many years. Be it U11s, U15s, U19s, and now the national team - it's just a game of cricket for him. And that's such a refreshing attitude and it's very difficult to have that attitude," he added.

Pant, who was criticised for his fearless batting approach, is now garnering praise from all corners of the world.

"I would tell youngsters that it is difficult to copy his technique, but you can certainly copy his mindset," Vaughan said.

"He just looks like he is enjoying batting. He just looks like he is having a bit of fun. He backs himself, he is confident obviously. And with this unique technique, he is so difficult to bowl to. When he starts flicking in, not moving his feet, he generally goes against everything coaching tells you to do, he does the opposite, but it works. He is brilliant," he added.

Rishabh Pant was one of the key players in India’s memorable season of 2020-21 where the Men in Blue defeated Australia on their home soil before downing England in the home series.

Pant will next be seen in IPL 2021 for Delhi Capitals. IPL 2021 commences from April 9.