Hardik Pandya likely to replace Rohit Sharma as India's white ball captain: Report

Hardik Pandya can replace Rohit Sharma to become the new white ball captain of the Indian cricket team, according to reports. The disappointing run in the ICC T20 World Cup and an ODI series loss against Bangladesh has put the team under a lot of pressure and a change in captaincy can be the first step towards rebuilding. Media reports claim that Rohit has been suffering from a number of injuries in the recent past and as a result, Hardik may become captain on a permanent basis.

Rohit became the T20I captain in 2021 during the home series against New Zealand and later in the year, he replaced Virat Kohli to become the ODI skipper. However, he has been plagued by injuries since then and he has also not played any part in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh.

Pandya has been a revelation since making his return from injury as the all-rounder produced couple of good performances in the domestic circuit and followed it up with a brilliant display in IPL 2022. He was one of the top performers for the debutants Gujarat Titans and in his first year as skipper, he led by example to clinch the trophy. Reports claimed that Pandya has already been informed about the plan to replace Rohit and the BCCI are waiting for his availability in both T20Is and ODIs.