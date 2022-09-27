Google accidentally confirms finalists of FIFA World Cup 2022, rectifies mistake later

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to get underway in Qatar in November this year but Google seems to have already predicted the two finalists of the tournament. In a weird mistake, the Google search engine showed Brazil and France as the two finalists of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar on Monday (September 26).

The World Cup final is set to be hosted by the Lusail Stadium in Qatar which is one of the biggest stadiums in the country. The Lusail Stadium is set to host a total of ten matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022, including one semi-final tie and the all-important final on December 18.

For a brief period on Monday, a search query of - 'Lusail Stadium events' showed Brazil vs France listed as the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on December 18. While it remains unclear if it was a technical error on part of the search engine, the mistake was rectified within a few hours.

Knockout matches in football and other sports with no confirmed teams are usually displayed as 'TBC' on Google search. However, Brazil vs France listed as the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 left many bewildered on social media as a screenshot of the search query and its results went viral.

While they are not certian to make it to the summit clash, France and Brazi remain two of the strongest contenders for the title at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Defending champions France have continued their dominance after lifting the slusive trophy in 2018 and have remarkable quality in their ranks to pull off a successfull World Cup defence this year.

Brazil, on the other hand, have been on the rise once again under head coach Tite and have exyraordinary depth as fasr their attack is concerned. With the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus, Antony and Raphinha among others in their line-up, Brazil have the fire powere up front to take down any team on their day.