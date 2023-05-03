Golf: Tiger Woods, caddie Joe LaCava part ways after 12 years

Tiger Woods, in a shocking move, has parted ways with his long-time caddie Joe LaCava. The two were together for 12 years which saw Woods lift 12 trophies.

The decision comes after Tiger, who had announced that he has had another surgery on his right leg, left the Masters without competing for all 72-holes due to wild weather, sending a shock to every golf fan on the planet.

LaCava will now be with Patrick Cantlay as his caddie and the partnership will begin at the Wells Fargo Championship. LaCava had previously been the caddie for Cantlay at THE NORTHERN TRUST in 2021.

Speaking to PGATour on the separation, LaCava said Tiger understood his point to be more active with another golfer. “I missed it and I wanted to work more," LaCava said after Centlay's practice at Well Fargo.

“He knows me well enough, and I know him well enough, that we know it's hopefully-slash-probably going to work," he added on partnership with Cantlay.

Speaking on if Tiger Woods is about to call time on his illustrious career soon, LaCava said, "Tiger’s not going to play much going forwards. Obviously, he’s not retiring. But he’s going to play two to six tournaments a year."

The caddie further revealed the conversation he had with Tiger before taking up the job with Cantlay.

"Tiger and I have talked about if something were to come up, feel free to do something," said LaCava and informed that Tiger said to him, "I know how much you miss it, how much you love caddying."

He further said, "I checked with Tiger. And he said, 'You’re crazy not to take the job, go forward, go win some tournaments, go have a great time.'"

Nonetheless, the news definitely raises some curious questions about Tiger Woods's career going forward but fans would definitely love to see the 47-year-old play and win a Masters one last time before he calls it quits.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE