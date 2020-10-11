GOAT! Social media erupts as Rafael Nadal wins his 20th Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal on Sunday continued his domination at claycourt as the Spaniard defeated world no. one Novak Djokovic to win his 13 French Open title while equaling Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam wins.

Nadal dominated the match from the word go as he bageled Djokovic in the opening set having made only two unforced errors. Not only did many former players congratulate the newly crowned Roland Garros winner, Nadal fans were overjoyed with the annihilation as they celebrated his 20th Grand Slam title by expressing their delight on social media platform Twitter. The hashtag '#GOAT' (Greatest of All Time) started trending as soon as Nadal completed the win.

Congratulations to the King of Clay @RafaelNadal. Winning 13 Slams in Paris is extraordinary, a fitting Grand Slam finale to a challenging year. You're an inspiration Rafa, gracious and great. Here’s to 20 majors. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) October 11, 2020 ×

🌟 GOAT 🌟



🇨🇭 ROGER FEDERER (20 GS) 🏆



🇦🇺 Australian Open (6)

🇫🇷 Roland Garros (1)

🇬🇧 Wimbledon (8)

🇺🇸 US Open (5)



🇪🇸 RAFAEL NADAL (20 GS) 🏆



🇦🇺 Australian Open (1)

🇫🇷 Roland Garros (13)

🇬🇧 Wimbledon (2)

🇺🇸 US Open (4) #RafaelNadal #RogerFederer #FrenchOpen2020 #FrenchOpen pic.twitter.com/NhQXy7Bu8r — Amul Butter Baby (@AmulButterBaby) October 11, 2020 ×

Nadal also bagged his 100th win at Roland Garros with an ace. The final of French Open 2020 lasted just two hours and 43 wins as Nadal completed one of the dominating performances against Djokovic. Hailed as ‘King of Clay’, Nadal now has 13 French Open titles and also bageled Djokovic in the opening set that lasted only 45 minutes.

“First of all of course congrats to Novak for another great tournament, sorry for today,” Nadal, who has now beaten Djokovic in all of their three French Open finals, said on court.

“In Australia (in the final in 2019) he killed me. We’ve played so many times, one day one wins, another day the other wins.”

However, Nadal said that he wasn’t thinking about equaling Federer’s 20 Grand Slam-mark as the Spaniard said that he wants to celebrate this triumph just as a Roland Garros victory while adding this win means “everything” to him.

“To win here means everything. I don’t think today about the 20th and equal Roger on this great number, today is just a Roland Garros victory and that means everything to me,” the world number two said.

“This love story I have with this city and this court is unforgettable.”

