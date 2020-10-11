Nadal defeats Djokovic to win 13th French Open, equals Federer's 20 Grand Slam wins

Rafael Nadal on Sunday annihilated Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to win his 13th French Open title while equaling Roger Federer’s all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles. World no. one Djokovic’s hopes of 18th Slam and of becoming the first man to win all four majors twice since Rod Laver in 1969 were shattered as Nadal produced a breathtaking performance to dominate the Serb.

Nadal, 34, also claimed his 100th match win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut. The Spanish ace hence becomes the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972 and that too without dropping a single set.

