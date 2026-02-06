/Giannis Antetokounmpo stays with Milwaukee Bucks as NBA transfer deadline passes

Giannis Antetokounmpo remained with the Milwaukee Bucks as the NBA trade deadline passed on Thursday, the team delaying any move until after the season ends. The 31-year-old Greek forward, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player who helped Milwaukee win the 2021 league title, is a 10-time All-Star who is in his 13th NBA season, all with the Bucks, but attracted trade interest with Milwaukee at 20-29 this season. Antetokounmpo, 31, is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists a game this season but is out with a calf injury.

"Legends don't chase. They attract," Antetokounmpo posted on X after the deadline with a meme from "The Wolf of Wall Street" of Leonardo DiCaprio yelling about not leaving -- a message quickly reposted by the Bucks.

Milwaukee likely can make a better deal after the season for Antetokounmpo, who has an option year on his contract after next season.

Milwaukee did made a move, ESPN reported, sending Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey to Phoenix for Nigel Hayes-Davis and Nick Richards in a three-team swap that sent Jamaican center Richards to Chicago and French forward Ousmane Dieng to the Bucks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, who had hoped to unite Antetokounmpo with star guard Anthony Edwards, obtained guard Ayo Dosunmu from Chicago, according to ESPN, which reported the T-Wolves sent Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller and four second-round NBA Draft picks to the Bulls for Dosunmu and forward Julian Phillips.

The Golden State Warriors filled their desire for a big man by trading with Atlanta for Kristaps Porzingis on Wednesday, sending Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Hawks.

Also staying in place was Memphis guard Ja Morant, who remains with the NBA club that selected him second overall in the 2019 draft.

A big man did make a move but it was Croatian center Ivica Zubac, who was sent from the Los Angeles Clippers along with Kobe Brown to the Indiana Pacers for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, two first-round picks and a second-rounder, ESPN reported.

In his 10th NBA campaign, Zubac is coming off a 2024-25 season where he had career highs of 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game.

The Pacers add a replacement for Myles Turner, lost last July in free agency, who can partner with Tyrese Haliburton next season when the guard returns from a torn right Achilles tendon.

Harden, Davis moved

The biggest names to change teams were moved in the days ahead of the deadline, with veteran guard James Harden going to Cleveland to partner with Donovan Mitchell and Dallas sending Anthony Davis to Washington, where he will unite with guard Trae Young.

In other Thursday swaps reported by ESPN, Boston traded Chris Boucher to Utah and the Los Angeles Lakers sent Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second-round pick to the Hawks for guard Luke Kennard, who has this season's best three-point shooting percentage at 49.7%.

New York traded guard Dalen Terry, cash and two second-round picks to New Orleans for guard Jose Alvarado while Denver sent forward Hunter Tyson and a 2032 second-round pick to Brooklyn for a 2026 second-round selection and the Nets also obtained forward Josh Minott from Boston.