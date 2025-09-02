/Gender-row Olympic boxer Lin Yu-ting won't compete at worlds: Taiwan association

Taiwanese Olympic boxing gold medallist Lin Yu-ting will not compete at the world championships starting this week, Taiwan's association told AFP on Tuesday, despite reportedly submitting her gender test results.

Lin and Algerian boxer Imane Khelif were at the centre of a major gender row at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they won titles in separate weight classes.

World Boxing said last month that women wanting to compete at the championships in Liverpool on September 4-14 would have to undergo mandatory gender testing under its new policy.

The 29-year-old Lin had agreed to undergo the testing, her coach Tseng Tzu-chiang told AFP at the time.

Taiwan's boxing association said it submitted the results to World Boxing and had not received a response, the semi-official Central News Agency reported late Monday.

"We cannot allow the athlete to travel to the UK without any guarantee," the association was quoted as saying.

The association told AFP in a message on Tuesday that Lin "will not attend the world championships in Liverpool", but did not give a reason or respond to AFP's other questions.

Lin's coach Tseng did not respond to phone calls or messages.

World Boxing confirmed Lin would be a no show in Liverpool.

"Lin was not presented by Chinese Taipei at the Sport Entry Check today," they told AFP.

"She was not entered into the competition and will not compete."

Under its policy, fighters over 18 who want to participate in a World Boxing-sanctioned competition need to take a PCR, or polymerase chain reaction genetic test.

Lin and Khelif were excluded from the International Boxing Association's (IBA) 2023 world championships after the IBA said they had failed eligibility tests.

However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed them both to compete in Paris, saying they had been victims of "a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA". Both went on to triumph.

Khelif has turned to sport's top court, CAS, to challenge World Boxing's gender testing.

At present, neither boxer is set to compete in Liverpool.

Khelif and Lin were subjected to attacks on social media, rumours about their biological sex and disinformation during the Paris Games.

The IOC leapt to their defence, saying they were born and raised as women, and have passports attesting to that.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.