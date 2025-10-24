/Gautam Gambhir's hilarious 'farewell' chat with Rohit Sharma goes viral - WATCH

During the ongoing India vs Australia ODI series, a video of Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma heading to the team hotel has gone viral on the social media. In the clip, Gambhir is seen jokingly teasing Rohit about a possible farewell match and asking for a photo together. Gambhir can be heard saying (as per translation), “Rohit, everyone thought today was your farewell match, at least post a photo”

Rohit, who made his return to international cricket in the opening ODI against Australia in Perth, had a tough outing and scored only eight runs. However, he made a strong comeback in the second ODI at Adelaide, scoring a steady 73 runs. Along with Shreyas Iyer’s 61, he helped India to post a total of 264 for 9. Although Australia chased down the target to seal the series 2-0, but Rohit’s knock stood out for his determination under pressure.

Rohit handled the Powerplay with patience, facing 17 dot balls from Josh Hazlewood before settling in and playing his trademark shots. His innings also brought a major milestone, as he became the first Indian batter to score 1,000 ODI runs against Australia in their home conditions.

He also reached another significant milestone in ODIs by becoming India’s third-highest run-scorer with 11,249 runs, surpassing Sourav Ganguly’s total of 11,221.

