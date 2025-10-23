LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs, 2 active players on list

Meet 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs, 2 active players on list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 23, 2025, 18:29 IST | Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 18:29 IST

From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most runs in One Day Internationals. This list also includes Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly

Sachin Tendulkar - 18,426 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar - 18,426 runs

Sachin Tendulkar, also known as 'Master Blaster', tops the list of batters with most runs for India in ODI cricket. In 463 ODI matches, he scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. His record also includes 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.

Virat Kohli - 14,181 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli - 14,181 runs

Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, features second on this list with 14,181 runs in 304 ODI matches. His tally also includes 51 centuries and 74 half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma - 11,249 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma - 11,249 runs

The star Indian opener, Rohit Sharma, features third on this list. So far, he has scored 11,249 runs in 275 ODI matches at an average of 48.69.

Recently, Rohit has become the first Asian player to hit 150 sixes in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia).

Sourav Ganguly - 11,221 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sourav Ganguly - 11,221 runs

The former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, also features on this list. In One Day Internationals, Ganguly played 308 matches and scored 11,221 runs at an average of 40.95. His tally also includes 22 centuries.

Rahul Dravid - 10,768 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rahul Dravid - 10,768 runs

Rahul Dravid was one of the most stylish batters from India and features fifth on this list with 10,768 runs in 340 ODI matches. His tally also includes 12 centuries and 82 half-centuries.

Trending Photo

Top 5 teams in WTC 2025-27 updated points table, check where India stands
5

Top 5 teams in WTC 2025-27 updated points table, check where India stands

From Virat Kohli to Kumar Sangakkara, 5 batters fastest to 13,000 runs in ODIs
5

From Virat Kohli to Kumar Sangakkara, 5 batters fastest to 13,000 runs in ODIs

'Supersonic legends': World’s top 5 fighter jets with speeds faster than sound
5

'Supersonic legends': World’s top 5 fighter jets with speeds faster than sound

Meet 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs, 2 active players on list
5

Meet 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs, 2 active players on list

‘Para SF to US Navy SEALs’: Top 10 most feared special forces in the world
10

‘Para SF to US Navy SEALs’: Top 10 most feared special forces in the world