From watching MS Dhoni from Chepauk stands to dismissing him in IPL 2020: Varun Chakravarthy's surreal moment

Kolkata Knight Riders plotted a stunning comeback against Chennai Super Kings to win the match by 10 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik saved the likes of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy for the latter half of the chase, a tactic which proved to be a masterclass on a slowish pitch and longer boundaries.

While Narine bagged the wicket of half-centurion Shane Watson, Chakravarthy got the priced wicket of MS Dhoni, whom the mystery spinner had been watching from the Chepauk Stadium stands for many years. Dhoni missed the flight of Chakravarthy’s leg-cutter as the ball went on to disturb the stumps.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: 'We let it slip' - Stephen Fleming hits out at CSK's batting performance against KKR

Varun asked the former India captain Dhoni for a photograph after the match and the latter obliged. Varun said, “I was feeling the pressure when Mahi Bhai was at the crease because three years back I used to go to Chepauk and I used to watch the matches just because of Dhoni. Bowling to him was a surreal moment for me, the pitch was really flat against CSK.

“Mahi bhai was going really well, I just thought that if I can land the ball on a good length, I might take his wicket, thankfully I was able to execute it really well. After the match, I took a picture with Dhoni sir as well,” Chakravarthy told Rahul Tripathi in a video posted on iplt20.com.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Chennai snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, says Simon Doull

Chennai Super Kings have now lost four of their six matches in IPL 2020 so far and would hope to string consecutive wins in the tournament now or it could be a case of too little too late for the Dhoni-led Super Kings. Whereas Kolkata Knight Riders have won three of their five matches and are at the third spot in the points table.

