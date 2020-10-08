IPL 2020: 'We let it slip' - Stephen Fleming hits out at CSK's batting performance against KKR

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on Wednesday hit out at CSK’s batting performance against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday as the three-time IPL winners lost by 10 runs despite being in control of the chase during the half-way mark of the second innings.

"The performances like today, with the experience we've got, we should put it away," CSK coach Stephen Fleming said in the post-match presser on Wednesday.

"Ideally, you want one batsman to bat through. If you give an opening to an IPL team, they've got quality players to take it. Today with Narine holding overs back, it made it very difficult in the end.

"You are looking at players going on and making 75 or more and continue that partnership for five more overs, the game would have been a lot more different. KKR hung in there and put pressure on us. We couldn't accelerate in the end. We are disappointed that we let it slip," Fleming added.

Chasing 168, Super Kings were running away with the match at 101 for 2 in 13 overs. However, with just 57 runs required off 42 balls, the batters simply brought down the current run-rate with the likes of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy troubling the batters. CSK were ultimately restricted to 157/5 as they managed just 20 runs from 10th to 15th over.

"We've got a lot of batsmen so the balance is good with six bowlers. Bravo is batting at No. 8 and we are struggling to use him so we don't think an extra batsman is going to help," he said.

"Sam Curran was also very good. Our challenge is that our two allrounders are going very well, Watson and Faf are doing well, so it's very hard to fit in an international bowler in that group. We are relying heaving on our Indian bowlers. We've got a pretty good balance.”

CSK now have two wins off six matches so far in IPL 2020 and could be in huge trouble if they can’t stitch a few wins together.

