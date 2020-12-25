From Ronaldo to Tendulkar - Sportspersons wish everyone a merry Christmas 2020

Sportspersons and athletes from around the world on Friday took to social media platforms to wish their fans and followers a Merry Christmas 2020. From Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic to Sachin Tendulkar, all took to social media to wish their fans.

We wish you a Merry Christmas!! Full of love, health and happiness🎅🏻🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xpb7wu2kmU — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 24, 2020 ×

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar posted a video where he was dressed as Santa Claus: "Merry Christmas everyone! Christmas has always been about togetherness and giving. Let's make it special for the people around us, even in the smallest of ways. Have a blessed one," he has wrote alongside the post.

Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄

Christmas has always been about togetherness and giving.

Let's make it special for the people around us, even in the smallest of ways. Have a blessed one. pic.twitter.com/jZI32o9jOj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2020 ×

Rohit Sharma, who is undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine period in Sydney, posted a photograph of his wife and daughter with a fully decorated Christmas tree in the backdrop.

Merry Christmas to all and happy holidays! Miss you my girls @ritssajdeh 🎄 pic.twitter.com/wNetCHdJ6A — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 25, 2020 ×

Indian cricket teams’ captain Virat Kohli also took to Twitter to wish everyone a healthy and safe 2021 while also wishing everyone Merry Christmas.

Wishing each and everyone a very Merry Christmas. 🎄⭐😀 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 25, 2020 ×

Besides individual athletes, football clubs around the world also wished their fans and followers a Merry Christmas 2020 by taking to social media as they wished everyone good health.

Merry Christmas from everyone at Liverpool FC 🎅🎄



Stay safe and have a boss day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bshz33Ddpe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 25, 2020 ×

🙏 It's time to share feelings and spend time with your loved ones. For that reason, Culers, today on the first day of Christmas, we won't share anything on our social media channels.

🎄 Merry Christmas!

💙❤️ #SharingEmotions pic.twitter.com/wQo4nhe4M9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 24, 2020 ×

✨ Imagine waking up with one of these under the tree 😍#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 25, 2020 ×

December 25 marks the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, and is the most significant day for Christians across the globe. Christians sing carols and attend the midnight mass on the eve of the festival to ring in Christmas and begin celebrations that are marked by get-togethers and feasts with near and dear ones.



