From Mahomes to Giannis: Athletes with biggest contracts in sporting history

Written By: Amartya Sharma

Basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo signed the biggest deal in NBA History. However, it does not make it the biggest deals in sporting history. Take a look at some of the highest-paid athletes:  

View in App

#1 Patrick Mahomes (NFL)

NFL star Patrick Mahomes signed a world record deal Kansas City Chiefs worth $503,000,000. The deal spans 10 years (2021-2031) and per game he'll earn $3,143,750.

(Photograph:AFP)

#2 Canelo Álvarez (Boxing)

The boxer signed a three-year deal with DAZN (streaming service) which is worth $365,000,000 USD.

(Photograph:AFP)

#3 Mike Trout (Baseball)

The baseball star joined Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on a 12-year deal which is worth $430,000,000. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

#4 Bryce Harper (Baseball)

Harper joined Philadelphia Phillies on a 12-year deal which is worth $330,000,000.

(Photograph:AFP)

#5 Giancarlo Stanton (Baseball)

Stanton joined New York Yankees on a 13-year deal that is worth $325,000,000.

(Photograph:AFP)

#6 Manny Machado (Baseball)

Manny Machado joined San Diego Padres on a 10-yeal deal (2019-2029) which is worth $300 million.

(Photograph:Twitter)

#7 Alex Rodriguez (Baseball)

Ex-baseball star signed a huge deal with the Yankees that was worth $275 million USD. He was nicknamed A-Rod. He previously had signed a deal with Texas Rangers that was worth $252 million. 

(Photograph:AFP)

#8 Miguel Cabrera (Baseball)

Miguel Cabrera signed an eight-year deal with Detroit Tigers which is worth $247 million.

(Photograph:AFP)

#9 Robinson Cano & Albert Pujols (Baseball) (Tie)

Robinson Cano and Albert Pujols signed a deal worth $240 million with Detroit Tigers and New York Mets respectively. 

(Photograph:AFP)

#10 Giannis Antetokounmpo (Basketball)

Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo signed the biggest deal in NBA History with Milwaukee Bucks which is worth $228.2 million. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App