From Mahomes to Giannis: Athletes with biggest contracts in sporting history

Basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo signed the biggest deal in NBA History. However, it does not make it the biggest deals in sporting history. Take a look at some of the highest-paid athletes:
NFL star Patrick Mahomes signed a world record deal Kansas City Chiefs worth $503,000,000. The deal spans 10 years (2021-2031) and per game he'll earn $3,143,750.
The boxer signed a three-year deal with DAZN (streaming service) which is worth $365,000,000 USD.
The baseball star joined Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on a 12-year deal which is worth $430,000,000.
Harper joined Philadelphia Phillies on a 12-year deal which is worth $330,000,000.
Stanton joined New York Yankees on a 13-year deal that is worth $325,000,000.
Manny Machado joined San Diego Padres on a 10-yeal deal (2019-2029) which is worth $300 million.
Ex-baseball star signed a huge deal with the Yankees that was worth $275 million USD. He was nicknamed A-Rod. He previously had signed a deal with Texas Rangers that was worth $252 million.
Miguel Cabrera signed an eight-year deal with Detroit Tigers which is worth $247 million.
Robinson Cano and Albert Pujols signed a deal worth $240 million with Detroit Tigers and New York Mets respectively.
Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo signed the biggest deal in NBA History with Milwaukee Bucks which is worth $228.2 million.