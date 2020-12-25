Stat alert! Team India's 88-year-old history on line in Boxing Day Test vs Australia

The Indian cricket team will look to bounce back in the four-match Test series against Australia when they take the field at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the Boxing Day Test on December 26. After suffering humiliation in Adelaide – where the visitors were bundled out for 36 – India will be looking to save an 88-year-old record.

In the last 88 years, no Indian cricket team has lost all of its Test matches or even failed to draw even one in a calendar year (minimum criteria: 3 Tests). In 2020, the Indian cricket team were handed whitewash by New Zealand earlier this year.

The Indian cricket team arrives in Melbourne for the second Test of the 4-match series after not winning or drawing a single Test match in 2020. The Indian cricket team started off the year with a 2-match Test series against New Zealand, losing both of them.

After the New Zealand tour, the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc which resulted in sporting activities being shut for months. After the resumption of cricket, the Indian team went ahead of their tour of Australia after the conclusion of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

India, against Australia, lost the ODI series 2-1 but won the T20I series 2-1. However, they were handed a crushing eight-wicket defeat in the Adelaide Test – a match which will be remembered for India getting all-out for 36.

After losing all three Tests played in 2020, the Indian team would be desperate to at least draw the Boxing Day Test in a bid to avoid a horrendous record – going the entire calendar year without a single draw or Test win.

The likes of Bangladesh (5 times); Zimbabwe, Australia, and South Africa (3 times); and England, New Zealand, West Indies, and Sri Lanka (at least once) have all held records where they have failed to draw or win a Test match in a calendar year.

The Boxing Day Test will also be the 100th Test face-off between India and Australia.

