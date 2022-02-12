From Ishan Kishan to Yuvraj Singh: Top five most expensive Indian buys in IPL auction

The first day of the IPL 2022 mega auction has hogged the limelight. The opening day of the auction proceedings have made quite a few players end up with a big fat cheque as the likes of Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer made heads turn by fetching mammoth deals. The trio have become one of the most expensive Indian buys in the IPL auction history.

Here's the list of some of the most expensive Indian players in IPL auction history:

Name of Player Team Price (INR) Yuvraj Singh Delhi Daredevils (2015) 16 crore (160 million) Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians (2022) 15.25 crore (152.5 million) Deepak Chahar Chennai Super Kings (2022) 14 crore (140 million) Yuvraj Singh Royal Challengers Bangalore (2014) 14 crore (140 million) Dinesh Karthik Delhi Daredevils (2014) 12.5 crore (125 million) Shreyas Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders (2022) 12.25 crore (122.5 million)

Yuvraj Singh, India's former all-rounder, features twice in the list. In IPL 2015 auction, he went to the Delhi Daredevils (DD) camp -- now known as the Delhi Capitals (DC) -- whereas he was bought by the three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 14 crore (INR 140 million) in the 2014 auction. Deepak Chahar, after being bought back by the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise -- is now also their most expensive IPL signing of all time.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik also features in the list whereas Iyer comes at the sixth place; being roped in by the KKR unit for INR 12.25 crore (INR 122.5 million).

Apart from Iyer, Chahar and Ishan, the likes of Shardul Thakur (Rs 10.7 crore), Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 8.25 crore), Ambati Rayudu (Rs 6.75 crore) have also made the headlines with their staggering price tags.