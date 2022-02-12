IPL 2022 mega auction: No. 1 T20I bowler Wanindu Hasaranga bought by Kohli-starrer RCB for Rs 10.75 crore

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasarange drew quite a lot of bid in the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction on Saturday (February 12). In the all-rounder's category, Hasaranga's name attracted many franchises as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) competed for him before his former team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) joined the race as the bidding war intensified.

Eventually, the Sri Lankan spin-bowling all-rounder went back to the Virat Kohli-Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a whopping INR 107.5 million (INR 10.75 crore) on Day 1 of the opening proceedings. The Sri Lankan's bid was interrupted in a freakish manner as auctioneer Hugh Edmeades led to a sudden halt to proceedings. It was a physical fall for Edmeades, which led to a stoppage in action as lunch break was taken. The auctioneer has been replaced by broadcaster Charu Sharma for the remainder of the opening day.

Coming back to Hasaranga, the Islander had a memorable run in the previous calendar year, accounting for most wickets in the shortest format in 2021 (36) and also contributing with vital runs down the order in limited-overs. The 24-year-old, who is the No. 1 ranked T20I bowler, had represented the Virat Kohli-starrer RCB franchise in the second and final leg of IPL 14. He, however, couldn't do much in his limited outings.

With his stokes now being risen by a significant level, Hasaranga will now be eager to make a strong statement in the RCB jersey in the IPL 2022 edition, to be held in India in March-May. Hasaranga is also the costliest foreign player so far on Day 1 of the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru.