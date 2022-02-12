CSK stalwart Suresh Raina goes UNSOLD at IPL 2022 mega auction

Suresh Raina has gone unsold at the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction. Raina, who is known as Mr. IPL, had a base price of INR 20 million (Rs 2 crore), however, failed to draw a single bid in the auction proceedings in Bengaluru.

Raina, who announced his international retirement on August 15, 2020, remains one of the biggest names in IPL history. The swashbuckling left-hander has been the mainstay of the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since the tournament inception and was a part of their championships run in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. However, the 35-year-old hasn't been at his very best ever since he returned to the CSK setup when they once again joined the IPL in 2018, after serving a two-year-suspension on the spot-fixing saga.

In CSK's title win in the 2021 edition, Raina ended with 160 runs in 12 matches at a strike-rate of 125.

Raina has amassed 5,528 runs in 205 matches at an average of 32.51 and strike rate of 136.73. It was expected that CSK would still go for the 'Chinna Thala' in the auction proceedings, but the former India international failed to grab any bid in the mega auction; making heads turn.