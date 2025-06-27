/From Dhoni’s $12M Ranchi farmhouse to Kohli’s $10M Gurgaon mansion – A look at the top 5 lavish homes owned by Indian cricketers

Indian cricketers own some of the most beautiful homes which often reflects their success and lavish lifestyle. From MS Dhoni farmhouse in Ranchi to Virat Kohli stylish home in Gurgaon, Indian cricketers have used their wealth to build some of the most stunning homes. But have you ever wonder which one is the most luxurious and who owns the most expensive house? Lets explore the top five richest homes owned by Indian cricketers.

1. MS Dhoni – Kailashpati Farmhouse, Ranchi (Rs 100 Crore)

MS Dhoni’s $12M ($1 = 80 INR) farmhouse in Ranchi is spread over 7 acres and shows his love for open spaces and greenery. The property has a big garage filled with his cars and bikes, a large swimming pool, a modern gym and indoor sports areas.



2. Virat Kohli – Gurgaon Bungalow (Rs 80 Crore)

Virat Kohli owns a $10M high-tech and modern bungalow in Gurgaon, this large house has huge glass windows for amazing views, a stylish bar, a big living room with wooden touches and a beautiful shaped pool.

3. Yuvraj Singh – Apartment in Worli, Mumbai (Rs 64 Crore)

Yuvraj Singh lives in a $8.5M luxury apartment in Mumbai's elite Worli area. It is located in Omkar 1973 Towers and has beautiful views of the Arabian Sea. With elegant interiors and high-end facilities it reflects his classy lifestyle.

4. Sachin Tendulkar – Bandra House, Mumbai (Rs 38 Crore)

Sachin Tendulkar $4.75M home in Bandra in Mumbai is a 6,000 square foot mansion he bought in 2007. The three-level house combines modern and traditional design and includes a private temple, a large terrace and welcoming interiors.

5. Rohit Sharma – Worli Apartment, Mumbai (Rs 30 Crore)