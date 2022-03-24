From 264/5 to 268 all-out: Pakistan suffer their worst-ever five-wicket collapse during Lahore Test

Pakistan were in a strong position on Day 3 of the ongoing third and final Test versus Australia at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore on Wednesday (March 23). After resuming the day's play at 90-1, in reply to Australia's first-innings score of 391, Azhar Ali and Abdullah Shafique's fifties took the hosts to a commanding position, at 214-2.

While Pakistan did concede a bit of momentum to be reduced to 264-5, they still had skipper Babar Azam in the middle and would've fancied getting close to Aussies' 391. Nonetheless, what followed was complete mayhem for the home side as they went from 264-5 to 268 all-out. Pat Cummins' 5 for 56 and Mitchell Starc's 4 for 33 led to Aussies' 123-run lead as the visitors are now in the driver's seat to clinch the series.

With a shocking last-five wicket collapse, Babar & Co. also achieved an unwanted record in the process:

Pakistan's worst-ever five-wicket collapse

4 runs vs Australia at Lahore- 2022

5 runs vs South Africa at Cape Town - 2003

7 runs vs Australia at Brisbane- 1995

8 runs vs Sri Lanka at Colombo-1996

8 runs vs West Indies at Faisalabad-1990

8 runs vs India at Chennai -1999

Talking about the penultimate day's play, Australia are well-placed at 97 for 1 at lunch, with an overall lead of 220 runs. They will like to setup a challenging 400-run plus total and go for a 1-0 series win on the final day.