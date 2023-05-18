French Open: Iga Swiatek doubtful for defending her title after pulling out of Italian Open quarterfinal

Women’s world number one Iga Swiatek is a doubt for the upcoming French Open 2023 after she withdrew from the quarterfinals of the Italian Open on Wednesday, May 17. Swiatek who is the defending champion at the Roland-Garros is facing a thigh issue and could see herself on the sidelines with the tournament set to kick off in less than two weeks. What happened on Wednesday? While playing against defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on Wednesday Swiatek had to pull out with the recurrence of a thigh issue. The scores were poised at 2-2 when she decided to pull out of the contest and hand Rybakina a walkover to the semifinals.

"We're checking it (the injury)," tweeted the Polish star, who also won the French Open in 2020.

"During the second set, I got a thigh injury. The diagnostic is in progress."

"More info in the following days. Will keep you updated,” the statement further read.

The number one seed is one of the favourites to clinch the title in the French capital. However, her withdrawal could come as a huge setback for the organisers with men’s defending champion Rafael Nadal also a doubt for the tournament. Nadal is expected to open up on his possible inclusion in the tournament on Thursday, but could eventually miss out if he is not fit.

Some of the other big names missing from the tournament include Nick Kyrgios and Emma Raducanu. Kyrgios was runner-up at Wimbledon in 2022, losing to Novak Djokovic while Raducanu won the 2021 US Open women’s title.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis praises passionate Kohli, says playing with him is better than being in opposite team Swiatek’s Stellar 2022 Swiatek’s absence on the other hand will be a big blow to her having had a stellar 2022 where she won the two Grand Slam titles. She was at her fluent best in the French Open while she also captured the US Open. She was unlucky to have not pocketed the Wimbledon title.

The Wimbledon Championships, starting July 3 could be the next early date possible for Swiatek to return to the tennis circuit if she fails to make the Roland-Garros in time. Not since 2007 has the French Open women’s title been defended and will have to wait another year if Swiatek’s withdrawal is confirmed. Belgium’s Justine Henin won three consecutive Roland-Garros titles from 2005 to 2007 and was the last woman to defend the French Open crown.



