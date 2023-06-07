French Open 2023 Semifinal: Check prize money, head-to-head & live-streaming details for Alcaraz vs Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns will Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster French Open 2023 semifinal. World Number 1 Alcaraz performed exceptionally against Stefanos Tsitsipas in his last game. Meanwhile, third-ranked Djokovic made a slow start against Karen Khachanov. However, he picked up the match once he restored parity by taking the second set in a tie-break, where he won all seven points.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming French Open 2023 semifinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. We have mentioned the head-to-head stats, match details, and live streaming details.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have squared off only once at the Madrid Masters. Alcaraz won his lone meeting with Djokovic in a third-set tie-break.

Alcaraz and Djokovic are two of the most active players in contemporary sports. The Spaniard has a big serve, powerful groundstrokes, and moves swiftly. However, Djokovic is a counterpuncher par excellence and has succeeded on all surfaces.

Among the two, Djokovic has more experience, especially on clay. Alcaraz also has a brilliant record on the surface, including seven titles. Carlos Alcaraz might have an edge in the game, as he's 25-2 on clay in 2023, while Novak Djokovic is only 10-3. Coincidentally, both men dropped one set en route to the last eight.

How to watch French Open 2023 semifinals between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic

Tennis fans in India can watch the French Open 2023 semifinal live on Sony TEN. The live telecast of the semifinal will start at 06:15 PM IST. The final is on June 10 at 06:30 PM IST. People in India can also enjoy the game on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. In France, France TV Sport will telecast the live matches. NBC and Tennis Channel will telecast the French Open 2023 live in the United States of America.