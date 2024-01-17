Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has filed a defamation suit against French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin for accusing him of having links with the Muslim Brotherhood according to local media reports. In October of 2023, with Benzema playing in the Saudi Pro League, Darmanin accused the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner of “having a notorious link" with the Sunni Muslim Islamist group. The statement did not down well in the Benzema camp and has filed a suit against the French minister.

What was the matter?

In October 2023, after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war where thousands of people lost their lives in both nations, Benzema tweeted his support for the people of Gaza as "victims again of unjust bombardments which spare neither women nor children.”

Taking note of the incident, Darmanin was quick to spot Benzema’s lack of support for Israel who had lost the lives of 1300 people when the comment was made. Instead, the French minister accused him of having links with the Muslim Brotherhood.

"We are fighting the hydra that is the Muslim Brotherhood because it creates an atmosphere of jihadism," the politician told conservative TV channel CNews.

It is reported that Benzema filed a 92-page complaint against the French Interior Minister in which he says he "has never had the slightest link with the Muslim Brotherhood organisation, nor to (his) knowledge with anyone who claims to be a member of it.

"I am aware of the extent to which, because of my notoriety, I am being used in political games, which are all the more scandalous given that the dramatic events since October 7 deserve something quite different from this type of statement,” the Real striker further added.

According to French media, there has been no reaction from Darmanin or his public relations officers over the defamation suit.