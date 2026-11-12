/Former India skipper Rohit Sharma reveals how a 2010 ankle injury delayed his Test debut by four years

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma, during the reality TV show Family Full House, which he hosts, shared an anecdote about the start of his Test career. The former skipper revealed that his debut was delayed by four years because of an injury. Rohit eventually made his Test debut for India in 2013 and scored a match-winning 177 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He eventually called time on his Test career in 2025, with his last Test being the Boxing Day match against Australia in Melbourne in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit reveals Test debut was delayed

"Scoring 177 runs and winning that match - that was the biggest thing for me. Since it was my first match as a Test player, the primary concern for both the team and me was how we could win. We ended up winning, and I also managed to score those runs in my very first match - my debut," said Rohit about how he celebrated his Test debut.

"I was supposed to make my debut in 2010, but due to an unfortunate incident - I twisted my ankle just before a match - I couldn't debut that year. I had to wait four years for my debut, and the experience of that four-year wait was something truly special; I never imagined that my debut would unfold the way it did. So, I suppose this was a celebration," he further added.

Rohit's Test career in numbers