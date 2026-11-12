/'They'll be missing him': Pathan picks winner between MI and PBKS after Hardik-Arshdeep IPL trade

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has picked Mumbai Indians as the winner over Punjab Kings in the blockbuster Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh trade. The two IPL sides completed the much-awaited swap ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline, which is on November 17, ahead of the mini-auction on December 16 in Goa. Pathan says Arshdeep joining the five-time winners MI gives breathing space to Jasprit Bumrah, while Punjab would definitely feel their bowling getting weaker.

Pathan picks winner of Arshdeep-Hardik trade

"I think they (MI) are the clear winner in this trade because it will sort out their bowling," said Pathan while talking to Cricinfo. "I always see Jasprit Bumrah taking responsibility, but sometimes it doesn't happen. He's also human. So you need someone who can support him from the other end. And what will happen if Arshdeep Singh plays regularly for Mumbai Indians? He will get the swing, so that means you will be able to see Jasprit Bumrah in different phases with a free hand, because this is what you know the captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma, has done for many years in the past."

As for Punjab, Pathan added: "With Arshdeep Singh going away, it makes their bowling weaker. Look, I really think Yuzi is not at his peak... He is one of the legendary bowlers in the IPL, but his performance, his economy, his numbers are going down. So if one more bowler goes away from you and then, you know, you see who the other Indian bowler is who will do the job that Arshdeep Singh used to do? They'll be missing him big time."

Arshdeep-Hardik trade details